Addenbrooke's crash: Fuel tanker driver admits causing cyclist's death
A fuel tanker driver has admitted killing a cyclist in a crash just outside the hospital where she worked.
Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, whose family called her a "truly special individual", died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October.
At Peterborough Magistrates' Court, Richard Hardcastle, 28, of Westall Close, Hertford, admitted causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.
District judge Ken Sheraton adjourned the case until 1 November.
The court heard Hardcastle attempted to turn left at a roundabout, but turned into the path of the cyclist, who was on her way to work as a physiotherapist.
Prosecutor Giles Beaumont said Ms Garratt-Quinton, who had been in the cycle lane, was in Hardcastle's line of sight for "24 seconds" prior to the collision.
He added there had been no evidence of Hardcastle indicating to turn.
Judge Sheraton gave Hardcastle an interim disqualification from driving and he was released on unconditional bail. The case was adjourned to allow members of Ms Garratt-Quinton's family to give victim impact statements.
Ms Garratt-Quinton was from Great Denham, near Bedford.
In a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police following the collision, her family said: "Her giggles, smile and sarcastic wit would light up a room.
"She was dedicated and hard working, would never take a day off, but if she did you could be sure to find her in her pink spotty dressing gown.
"Effortlessly bright, her patients were lucky to have her. She is and always will be the best daughter, partner, auntie, sister, granddaughter, niece and so much more.
"The list could go on because she was truly beloved by all. Anyone who got to meet our 'Anna Spanner' is truly blessed."