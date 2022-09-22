Willingham: Woman and child injured after being struck by lorry

Station Road in WillinghamGoogle
The collision between pedestrians and a lorry happened on Station Road in Willingham

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries and a child was treated in hospital after a lorry struck the pair.

The collision between the lorry and the pedestrians happened on Station Road in Willingham, Cambridgeshire, at about 11:20 BST.

The woman was seriously hurt and the child was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

The lorry driver, 67, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics