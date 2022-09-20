Ex-Cambridgeshire policeman sentenced for controlling behaviour
An ex-police officer has been told by a judge he was "lucky" not to be jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against a partner.
George Georgiou, 44, from Ware, Hertfordshire, had worked for Cambridgeshire Police.
St Albans Crown Court heard he used his position to "bully" his partner and "caused her to fear violence".
Judge Richard Foster sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.
The court heard Georgiou, who was convicted at an earlier hearing, had threatened to hit his partner and told her if she reported it "no-one would believe her" as he was a police officer.
'Persistent action'
The judge told him: "It was a drip, drip of offences. You dragged her down month after month.
"It was persistent action over a prolonged period. You caused her to fear violence on at least two occasions. You ruined a good part of her life.
"You have lost your job as a police officer and your good character.
"You are very lucky to be leaving by the front door and not in a prison van."
He must also pay £1,200 in costs, carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, attend 10 rehabilitation days and a building better relationships programme.
The judge also made a five-year restraining order banning Georgiou from contacting the victim.
