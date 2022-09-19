Queen's funeral: Wisbech cinema provides space for people to watch
By Neve Gordon-Farleigh & Sarah Jenkins
BBC News, East
- Published
People across Cambridgeshire have gathered to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and pay their respects to Her Majesty. The BBC has spoken to those who joined together at an independent cinema to commemorate her life.
'People don't want to be alone'
Nathan Smith, general manager of Luxe Cinema in Wisbech, said it had been a "wonderful turnout for such a momentous day".
He said the cinema wanted to open its doors as it was "at the heart of the community".
"We recognise the community around us is our lifeblood," he said.
"When this came up it was a no-brainer, we wanted to open our doors to our community so they could get together in a comfortable and warm environment and celebrate the life of an incredible monarch."
Mr Smith said some people had decided to watch the funeral at the cinema as they "just don't want to be alone".
"There are people that are very isolated at the moment," he said.
"The cost of living is a big part of that, and being able to go somewhere with other people where it's warm is a help."
'We wanted to be together'
Vera Somogyi said she and her sisters, Linda Chapman and Julie Bloye, decided to head to the cinema for the funeral screening as they wanted to be together.
"We were wondering where we could go as we didn't want to travel too far and then we saw this was open."
Ms Somogyi said she thought the funeral service was "absolutely excellent" but "very emotional".
She said she was thinking about heading to Sandringham to view the floral tributes at the royal estate but did not want to travel too far and was glad she could pay her respects at the cinema.
'I couldn't watch it at home'
Holly Trundle said she went to the cinema as she did not have live television at home.
"Luxe Cinema is like a family to me though," she said.
"I've been coming here for years so I wanted to come here so we could share this time and all be emotional and grieve our Queen with others who feel the same."
Ms Trundle said she was "emotional" when she heard of the Queen's passing.
"I was deeply moved," she said.
"She was the lady who had been a grandma to me all my life and she was deeply respected and loved by my family and so many others.
"I wanted to be here today to show my respect and love."
