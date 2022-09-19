Queen's funeral: Peterborough dean said the public needed to 'come together'
By Natalie Malcolm
BBC News, East
- Published
Peterborough is home to one of the finest Norman cathedrals in England and is the burial place of two former queens. During a special service, about 600 people gathered inside for a screening of the Queen's funeral.
'Very poignant'
Darren Scott, who was at the service with wife Tammy and sons William and Samuel, said: "I thought it was a beautiful service.
"It was incredibly respectful and having it here at Peterborough Cathedral where there are former queens buried was very poignant and a wonderful reflection of the Queen's life and all that she had done.
"Sharing that with other people and having that reflection with others was really lovely.
"The Queen was on the throne throughout all of my life and she will be greatly missed."
Mrs Scott said: "We felt as a family we needed to do something to remember the Queen and coming here makes it very special for us, especially bringing the children, it will be part of their history.
"I think we could have watched it at home, but it makes it even more special coming."
'I just wanted to be here with other people'
Julie Tate attended the service on her own.
She found herself sitting next to a soldier who had guarded the Queen while she lay in state at Westminster Hall.
"It was really interesting speaking to him about the experience. It was a real privilege to be sitting there and to hear his story about being on duty for those four days.
"It was great to sit next to somebody with that connection to what has been going on. I just wanted to be here with other people to watch it."
'Deeply attentive and respectful'
The Very Reverend Christopher Charles Dalliston, Dean at the cathedral, said there was a need for the public to "come together" to mark the Queen's death.
"We sensed there was a need for the public to come together and to mark it corporately - there is something about being part of history and to come into a great holy and ancient building like this marks the moment in a very particular way.
"We've seen with 500-600 people here how important that has been for the city and its people.
"I think people were very deeply attentive and respectful of the moment that was happening."
