Only 23% of Cambridge Ukrainian refugees hosts set to continue
Up to 20 council homes may be made available by a local authority as part of plans to house Ukrainian refugees if their original host agreements end.
Only 23% of hosts in Cambridge said they were likely to continue beyond the initial 12 month period of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Cambridge City Council is developing a homelessness prevention plan in case it is needed, a report said.
There are 385 guests in 203 households in the city area, the report added.
Ukrainian refugees were offered three-year visas under the government's Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Bespoke package'
The report for the council's housing scrutiny committee said: "Local and national data analysis work, unsurprisingly, suggests that most sponsorship arrangements are not long term.
"Local data from hosts across Cambridgeshire suggests only 23% are willing to fulfil the host role for more than 12 months."
As a result, it expects "the end of host arrangements within Cambridge city could peak in October and November of this year".
The government has promised Cambridgeshire County Council £10,550 per refugee, according to the report, so it is working with the county council to release those funds.
Officers hope to "rematch" refugees with an alternative host and will explore offering incentives and additional support for existing hosts.
They also propose extending its HB Plus scheme with a "bespoke package" to secure private rented accommodation for Ukrainian households in, or on the outskirts of, the city, the report continued.
If suitable private rented homes cannot be found, they will work with housing associations to try and avoid expensive temporary accommodation.
The report was published ahead of the council's housing scrutiny committee on 22 September.
