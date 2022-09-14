Addenbrooke's crash: Tanker driver charged with killing cyclist
- Published
The driver of a petrol tanker has been charged with killing a cyclist near the hospital where she worked.
Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, whose family called her a "truly special individual", died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October.
Richard Hardcastle, 28, of Westall Close, Hertford, has been charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court next week.
Ms Garratt-Quinton was from Great Denham, near Bedford.
In a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police following the collision, her family said: "Her giggles, smile and sarcastic wit would light up a room.
"She was dedicated and hardworking, would never take a day off, but if she did you could be sure to find her in her pink spotty dressing gown.
"Effortlessly bright, her patients were lucky to have her. She is and always will be the best daughter, partner, auntie, sister, granddaughter, niece and so much more.
"The list could go on because she was truly beloved by all. Anyone who got to meet our 'Anna Spanner' is truly blessed."