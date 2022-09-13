Peterborough Cathedral to screen the Queen's funeral
- Published
Peterborough Cathedral will be used to screen the Queen's funeral service on Monday.
The screening starts at 10:00 BST before the funeral, at Westminster Abbey in London, starts at 11:00.
People are encouraged to arrive before the service starts, but the doors will remain open throughout.
The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, said he hoped it would offer people the chance to "draw comfort from one another".
The cathedral screening is being provided in collaboration with Peterborough City Council.
There was no need to book and it would be free of charge, the council announced.
'Shared sacred space'
Dean Dalliston said: "We really hope that the live screening will be an opportunity for people to come together and share the experience of watching Her Late Majesty's funeral.
"I know many people have been surprised by the strength of their grief at her passing and, whilst some will want to be at home, for others this is a time to draw comfort from one another, to be able to chat before and afterwards, and to be in a shared sacred space."
It was announced that a vigil service would also be held in the cathedral at 19:00 on Sunday, the eve of the funeral, and would end with a national minute's silence at 20:00.
Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of the city council, said: "Many people will choose to watch Queen Elizabeth's funeral at home, but we know that others will want to come into our city centre to watch it and what better place than our beautiful Norman cathedral?
"I would like to thank the cathedral for working with us to make this possible and to ensure people can come together to experience what will become a very important moment in our history."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk