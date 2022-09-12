Large-scale Covid vaccine centres open in Cambridgeshire
Large-scale Covid vaccination centres have opened across Cambridgeshire.
The sites will be open seven days a week between 08:30 and 16:00, as well as evenings in some locations.
Those eligible for an autumn booster include people aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, care home residents and those who are clinically at risk.
Dr Fiona Head said it was "really important" for people to get the autumn booster.
The medical director of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System said: "These vaccinations protect people and our local communities from severe Covid disease.
"If you are eligible for an autumn Covid-19 booster, please come forward when you are invited to do so.
"At the same time, I want to remind everyone who is yet to have their first or second dose that it is not too late."
The large-scale vaccination centres are at the following locations:
- Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech
- The Grafton Centre, Cambridge
- The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon, St Neots
- The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon
- Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough
- Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Chesterton, Cambridge
