A14: Three-year-old girl dies after car crashes into a tree
- Published
A three-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in left the road and crashed into a tree.
Cambridgeshire Police said Ada Louise Margaret Bovair, from Bluntisham, was with her mother and father on the A14 when the incident happened.
Their Volvo XC60 crashed just before 11:00 BST on 28 August on the westbound carriageway at Bar Hill.
Ada suffered serious injuries and died on Friday afternoon, the force said.
It said her mother, who was driving, was in hospital in a critical but stable condition, and her father, a front seat passenger, was also in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.
