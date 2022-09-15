Christian group brings discrimination case against Cambridge college
A Christian campaign group is taking legal action against a Cambridge University college after an event booking was rejected.
Christian Concern claims Fitzwilliam College "directly discriminated" against it by refusing to host a conference for young Christians.
It told the High Court it had a wider concern about free speech on campuses.
The college denied discrimination and said it welcomed groups from a wide range of backgrounds.
At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Judge Sir Ross Cranston said rather than a judicial review, the issue would be heard by a judge in a lower county court.
Alasdair Henderson, representing Christian Concern, told Sir Ross the college had "directly discriminated against the group on the grounds of its religious and philosophical beliefs".
The group said its week-long Wilberforce Academy, scheduled for September had run for more than a decade.
Speaking after the hearing, it described the event as a "conference for university students and young professionals who want to work out how to apply their Christian faith in the current culture and more specifically within their chosen vocations including law, politics, education, media, arts and business".
It added the event included "teaching on biblical beliefs that have been recognised by the Christian Church globally for the past 2,000 years".
Yaaser Vanderman, representing Fitzwilliam College, told the judge the group had approached it in January inquiring about booking facilities for about 100 people.
Research into Christian Concern by staff, however, had risen "concerns about the reaction of the college's students if the booking was accepted" he said.
The High Court was told the college's head of catering and events had, during a telephone conversation, referred to the group not being "inclusive" - and mentioned its "concerns over the LGBT community" and its opposition to gay marriage.
Mr Vanderman said a Christian Concern representative had "rejected the assertion" that the group was not inclusive, but "agreed" that its "understanding of marriage" was "as being between a man and a woman".
In a statement after the High Court hearing, the college said it welcomed bookings "from a wide range of groups and organisations, with different beliefs and interests, including many religious groups".
The college said its events department, Fitz Events, had also reconsidered its decision and offered to host the event at another time, after the original September dates were filled up with college events.
"Christian Concern did not take up this offer," the college said.
