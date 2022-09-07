Flooding closes A428 near Cambourne after heavy rain
Part of an A-road through Cambridgeshire is closed due to flooding.
National Highways said the A428 was closed westbound within the Cambourne junction due to flooding.
The road had been closed in both directions between the A1303 and A1198 after heavy rain flooded the road.
National Highways said its contractors were working at the scene to clear the water and reopen the road, a dual carriageway which bypasses the village.
The #A428 in #Cambridgeshire is now only closed westbound within the #Cambourne junction due to flooding. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 7, 2022
1 lane (of 2) is also closed on the eastbound carriageway.
