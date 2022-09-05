Woman and child die after car found in pond near RAF Wittering
A woman and a child have died after a car was found submerged in a pond.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering, at about 18:20 BST on Saturday.
Paramedics and fire crews also attended the scene and the woman and child, a boy, were removed from the blue Ford Focus, the force said.
The woman died at the scene and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but died later.
It was unclear how long the car had been in the water, the force added.
It appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
