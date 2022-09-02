Peterborough parents sentenced over baby's broken leg
A couple have been sentenced after their baby was left with a broken leg in a "shocking and upsetting case".
The four-month-old boy was admitted to hospital in the early hours of 2 January 2019 and scans revealed older fractures, a court heard.
The couple from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted child cruelty charges.
The father was jailed for nearly two years, while the mother received a suspended sentence.
The parents told hospital staff their son was having his nappy changed by his father at about midnight when he heard a "pop", Cambridge Crown Court was told.
Doctors also found evidence of two old fractures and a possible third.
'Upsetting case'
After initially denying the charges, the father, who is in his 20s, admitted causing or allowing a child to suffer physical harm, while the mother, in her 30s, pleaded guilty to child cruelty.
The father was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison and the mother received a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.
She was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment programme.
Det Con Kev Foxcroft said it was "a shocking and upsetting case".
"Thankfully, [the boy] is now thriving in a safe and happy environment, but there was real potential for the outcome to have been far worse if the appropriate agencies had not become involved when they did," he said.
He praised hospital staff for noticing "something didn't seem quite right".
