South Cambridgeshire Council 'first' to trial four-day working week
A council is to trial a four-day working week for office-based staff in what is claimed to be a first for a UK local authority.
South Cambridgeshire District Council said it was in response to staff shortages and changes to workers' post-pandemic work-life priorities.
About 470 staff will receive the same full-time pay to work a 30-hour week in a three-month trial from January.
Liberal Democrat leader Bridget Smith said the council was "leading the way".
The authority said it had only been able to fill about eight out of every 10 vacancies for more than a year.
Agency staff had cost it more than £2m a year, while permanent staff would cost it about £1m. It added the staff turnaround was "disruptive to services for residents".
'Should be applauded'
Ms Smith said: "Not only could it help with the wellbeing and retention of our existing staff, but I am hugely keen that we open ourselves up as an employer to a more diverse workforce.
"As a carer to my 92-year-old mother, I realise just how costly caring can be - the same can of course be said of childcare."
During the "robust, evidence-based trial", the council will monitor how long it takes to process benefits claims and council house rent collections, the speed of planning applications, call answering times and staff turnover, as well as the wellbeing of staff.
Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: "The decision by South Cambridgeshire District Council to outline plans to become the first ever UK local authority to trial a four-day week is historic and should be applauded."
The 4 Day Week Campaign began in June and involves 3,300 employees at more than 70 UK companies.
Similar trials are under way or soon to be started in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the council said.