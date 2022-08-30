A14 crash near Cambridge leaves three in hospital
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14 near Cambridge on Sunday.
One car, a Volvo XC60, left the road and veered into a tree on the westbound carriageway at Bar Hill just before 11:00 BST.
The driver, a woman in her 30s, and a three-year-old girl are in a critical condition, and a man in his 40s is in a serious but stable condition.
Cambridgeshire Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The girl was a rear seat passenger, while the man was a front seat passenger, police said.
The westbound carriageway was closed for four hours.