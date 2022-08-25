Elderly Thriplow residents tied up during jewellery theft
Elderly occupants of a home were tied up and put in a cupboard by three masked men who went on to steal £25,000 of jewellery.
The men broke into a house in Thriplow, south Cambridgeshire at about 02:00 BST on Wednesday.
They made off in a van and on a motorcycle, said police.
The residents were not injured but were "shaken" by the raid, said Det Insp Juliet Heald. She appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Neighbours alerted the police after hearing the house alarm some 35 minutes after the theft.
Ms Heald said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning or saw these two vehicles travelling in convoy."
