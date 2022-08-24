Ukrainian schoolchildren share colourful messages of hope
Young children have shared messages and paintings of unity and solidarity to mark Ukraine Independence Day.
Ukrainian primary school children, living in Cambridgeshire, have made drawings to show their hopes for the future.
An eight-year-old Ukrainian boy, living with a host family, wrote on his picture: "We believe in our victory!"
One six-year-old boy wanted other families, now living in the UK, to know that "you are safe here".
The exchange was organised by South Cambridgeshire District Council, which welcomed 621 guests under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since it started in March.
A nine-year-old Ukrainian girl, also living with a family in the area, created a colourful drawing about hope and peace for the future.
Councillor Bridget Smith, Liberal Democrat leader of the council said: "So many people have been working extremely hard to help our new residents adjust to life in this beautiful part of the world.
"I want to send my best wishes to all our Ukrainian guests, especially those who have left family behind and those who have tragically lost people they love."
Councillor Bill Handley, Liberal Democrat, lead cabinet member for communities, said: "These images by local schoolchildren are incredibly powerful in the way they show the impact of war through the eyes of a child.
"We stand united alongside the Ukrainian community and send hopes for a brighter future."
