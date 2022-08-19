St Neots: New A421 dual carriageway gets government's green light
Planning permission to create a 10-mile (16km) new dual carriageway to ease a bottlenecked route between Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire has been granted.
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has approved work to connect the A1 Black Cat roundabout to the A428 at Caxton Gibbet, bypassing St Neots.
National Highways project director Lee Galloway called it a "major milestone".
Work is due to start this year and be completed by 2026, with drivers saving up to 90 minutes on journeys each week.
The new dual carriageway will be named the A421, with other roads in the area renamed and junctions upgraded.
