Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital plans move forward
Plans to build a £300m cancer hospital have moved forward.
Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital is set to be built on the city's BioMedical Campus.
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust said government approval had been given to find a construction company to build it.
The trust said the hospital would "combine cutting-edge NHS clinical space with three new research institutes".
The government's New Hospital Programme said a construction partner could be appointed for the project and the hospital trust aims to submit the next stage of its business case by autumn.
Construction of the seven-storey, 279,862-sq-ft (26,000-sq-m) building, in the centre of "Europe's leading life science campus", could begin in late 2023, the trust said.
Fiona Carey, a cancer patient, has helped to design the "unique hospital" that she hopes will "discover new ways to detect cancer earlier, treat cancer with more precision, and make more breakthroughs in less time".
She was diagnosed with kidney cancer 21 years ago and never expected to see her son grow-up
"I would really hope that this new world of earlier diagnosis and better treatments will afford other people a similar opportunity," she said.
Prof Richard Gilbertson, director of Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre, said: "What we're doing here is building a hospital in which university infrastructure and research will be taking place right in the heart of that NHS hospital."
He said he hoped it would change "the story of cancer for patients across the region - and across the world",
The next stage of the business case is due to be presented later this year.
Health Minister Maria Caulfield said: "The centre will help speed up diagnosis right across the East of England and transform the way patient care is delivered, pairing world-class NHS clinicians with innovative university and industry-led research.
"I welcome the fact that we are now actively seeking a construction partner for this major project."
