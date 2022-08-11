Toxic blue-green algae discovered in Milton Country Park lake
- Published
Blue-green algae has been identified in the lake of a country park, according to the Environment Agency.
Visitors to Milton Country Park, near Cambridge, have been advised not to let their dogs swim in Todd's Pit because of the invasive bacteria.
Blooms of blue-green algae - or cyanobacteria - can be toxic to humans and animals.
Water activities and swimming have been suspended until further notice, the park management confirmed on Facebook.
Dickerson's Lake, Deep Pool and Hall's Pool were unaffected, the park said.
Cambridge Sport Lakes Trust had to cancel water events because of the presence of the algae in Todd's Pit last year.
Blue-green algae occurs naturally in fresh water and can often be seen "concentrated" in blooms on the surface or attached to rocks.
In a statement, the park said tests were under way, but the algae "can last for weeks or even months and so it is hard to predict how long this situation will continue for".
The Environment Agency said the algae could form "during long periods of settled, sunny and warm weather with little or no wind".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk