A14 Godmanchester crash: Police name man killed in collision

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has named the man who died on the A14 near Godmanchester after a collision on Tuesday

A 37-year-old man who died after a collision on the A14 has been named by police.

Hasan Riza Haidary was driving a Mercedes Vito when it collided on Tuesday with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway near Godmanchester.

Paramedics attended but he died at the scene, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The 22-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, from Ilford in London, remains in a critical but stable condition.

