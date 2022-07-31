Firefighters tackle vast Haddenham farmland blaze

Haddenham crop fireCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
The blaze had spread to bales, crops and hedgerows

More than 50 firefighters have tackled a 200 acre (80 hectare) "well-developed" blaze on farmland.

Crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk were called to Haddenham at about 16:15 BST on Saturday.

Firefighters "worked tremendously hard" to get the fire, which had spread to bales, hedgerows and crops, under control, the fire services said.

It was largely under control by 20:00 but some crews remained at the scene to make sure it was safe.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Firefighters were called to the rural area at about 16:15 BST
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Firefighters worked "tremendously hard" to manage the blaze

