Cambridge Folk Festival: 'Thrilled' Suzanne Vega returns
By Nic Rigby
BBC News, East
- Published
Singer Suzanne Vega said she was "thrilled to be back" at the Cambridge Folk Festival.
Thousands have flocked to the four-day event at Cherry Hinton Hall, which started on Thursday and ends on Sunday.
Also performing on Friday night were folk act Spiers and Boden, while Davina and the Vagabonds were one of the big acts on the first day.
It is the first year the festival has been held since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Vega quickly won over the crowd with a combination of her hits such as Marlene On The Wall, Luka and Tom's Diner, her new songs and an interesting cover of her New York hero Lou Reed's classic song Walk on the Wild Side.
Earlier Vega told the BBC: "Rumour has it that the last time I was here was 2001, so it really is quite some time, so I'm thrilled to be back.
"It's a nice mellow festival where people listen.
"I'm thrilled to be playing live. The years at home [during the pandemic] were quite difficult because I love touring, that's my real life."
Singer songwriter Amelia Coburn wooed the crowds in the Club Tent with songs composed on her ukulele on Friday.
The tent also saw performances from Americana artist Izzie Walsh from Manchester and Ben and Dom, acapella singers from London, who both also lead their own choirs.
