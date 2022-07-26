Must Farm: Preserved Bronze Age weapons haul on show at Flag Fen
Bronze Age artefacts preserved in "Britain's Pompeii" are being displayed close to the place they were found.
Circular wooden houses, built on stilts, form part of a settlement at Must Farm quarry, in Cambridgeshire, and date to about 1000-800 BC.
Finds such as sickles, axes and spears found at the site will be on show at nearby Flag Fen until Wednesday.
Must Farm has been described as being of "international significance" by Historic England.
A fire destroyed the posts of the houses, causing them to fall into a river where silt helped preserve the contents.
Log boats, which date from 1300BC to 700BC, were also found at the site.
They have since been on display in climate-controlled conditions at Flag Fen where they are constantly sprayed with a wax and water solution to prevent any further decay.
Flag Fen has been described as one of the most important Bronze Age archaeological sites in Britain, and its centrepiece is the remains of a stilted wooden causeway that was built over the marshy landscape.
It is believed to have been used for ceremonial purposes and is listed as a scheduled monument by Historic England.
The Must Farm Finds roadshow is part of the Flag Fen's Festival of Archaeology.
Experts involved in the original excavations will be on hand to answer questions about the artefacts, organisers said.
