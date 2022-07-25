Cambridgeshire: 80 year-old couple killed in A1307 car collision
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a husband and wife died in a collision just off the A14.
The crash happened just after 15:00 BST on the single carriageway A1307 at Lolworth, north-west of Cambridge.
William Wilson and his wife Susan, both 80 years old and from Swavesey, died at the scene after their Fiat Panda collided with a BMW M3.
Cambridgeshire Police appealed witnesses, information or dashcam footage.
