Cambridgeshire: 80 year-old couple killed in A1307 car collision

The A1307 runs parallel to the A14 at Bar Hill as part of the renumbering of roads since the realignment of the trunk road between Cambridge and Huntingdon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a husband and wife died in a collision just off the A14.

The crash happened just after 15:00 BST on the single carriageway A1307 at Lolworth, north-west of Cambridge.

William Wilson and his wife Susan, both 80 years old and from Swavesey, died at the scene after their Fiat Panda collided with a BMW M3.

Cambridgeshire Police appealed witnesses, information or dashcam footage.

