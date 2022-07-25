Huntingdon one-punch killer Jake McFarlane's sentence increased
A man who killed a 50-year-old stranger outside a pub with a single punch has had his sentence increased.
Jake McFarlane, 23, struck Ian Clitheroe at the Samuel Pepys in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, at about 01:30 GMT on 30 January.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but died on 3 February.
McFarlane, of Bernard Close, had his sentence for manslaughter and a drugs offence increased by 20 months to five years and five months.
Cambridgeshire Police said McFarlane and a friend had confronted Mr Clitheroe, who they believed was arguing with a woman outside the pub.
The 23-year-old punched his victim, who police said was a stranger to him, and he fell to the ground.
He left the scene before the emergency services arrived, but was arrested the next day at about 13:00 at Huntingdon railway station, having bought a single ticket to Norwich, police said.
Police said he had £700 worth of cocaine on him.
McFarlane pleaded guilty and was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court in April.
He was sentenced to two years for manslaughter, and a further 21 months for possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, resulting in a total prison term of three years and nine months.
The victim's family expressed disbelief at the length of the sentence and the Attorney General's office was asked to look at whether it was too lenient.
The jail term for the killing was increased to 44 months after a hearing at the Court of Appeal in London.
Mr Clitheroe's family previously said "the impact and tragic, senseless manner of his death resonates with us every day".
The Attorney General Suella Braverman QC MP said: "I welcome the decision of the court to impose a sentence which more accurately reflects the gravity of the offending that has taken place."
