Rail strikes affect Greater Anglia services
- Published
Rail passengers are experiencing disruption to Greater Anglia train services due to strikes by union staff.
The operator is running a reduced service on Saturday and two upcoming strike days and has advised people against travelling.
Aslef union members began striking on Saturday and will do again next Saturday, 30 July. RMT members are expected to strike on Wednesday.
Greater Anglia said no replacement bus services would be operating.
No services from Cambridge and Bishops Stortford to London Liverpool Street are running run on 23 July, Greater Anglia said.
It also said there would be no regional or branch lines operating.
In Norwich Aslef workers are picketing at the railway station.
Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said the firm was sorry for "inconvenience and disruption" the strikes were causing its customers.
"These strikes coincide with the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the start of the Football League season, with many of our local teams due to play," he said.
"Negotiations are continuing and we hope an agreement with the unions can be reached soon."
Greater Anglia said passengers can find out about train timetables on strike days on its website.
