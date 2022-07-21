Death of repairer in Huntingdon tyre blast was accidental
A man who was flung into the side of his work van by the force of a tyre explosion suffered an accidental death, an inquest jury has concluded.
Mark Digweed, 39, who worked for TyreFix UK, repaired a puncture on a water bowser near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire on 22 April 2020.
The inflated tyre exploded as he inspected it and his body was found next to his van.
He suffered a traumatic brain stem injury and chest injuries.
The two-day hearing at Peterborough Town Hall heard TyreFix UK could not locate Mr Digweed's training record but had changed a "considerable amount" of its documentation since his death.
