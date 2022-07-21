Cambridgeshire fire service records busiest day
- Published
Tuesday was the busiest day for a county's fire service since its current recording system began, it said.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 94 incidents in the county and 146 incidents in total over both Monday and Tuesday.
In addition, crews attended 46 incidents in neighbouring counties.
The current recording system has been in place since 2009 and the average number of daily incidents in July is normally about 25.
Chief fire officer Chris Strickland said the county's call handling staff had been under "immense pressure", taking almost 800 calls across the two days.
"At one stage, the duty call handlers were providing mobilising support for other fire services across the country due to unprecedented demand elsewhere," he said.
"They were not only dealing with emergencies from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, but also from London, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.
"Widespread events like the extreme weather pushes every service to the limits, as we saw on Tuesday with our call handlers having to provide support to some of the larger services in the country."
Our firefighters have done a brilliant job today in the most challenging of temperatures, often going from one incident straight to another. They’ve tackled over 60 outdoor fires over the last couple of days as temperatures soared in the high 30s #Superstars #TeamCambsFire 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KgTNjPK5Hs— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) July 19, 2022
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk