A14 closed for hours as surface buckles in heat near Cambridge
A dual carriageway was partially closed for several hours after the surface buckled in the heat.
National Highways shut the A14 westbound in Cambridgeshire, between junction 36 for Swaffham Bulbeck and junction 35 for Stow cum Quy, on Monday evening.
It was due to a "carriageway defect" that had risen and cracked, it said.
The road was fully closed at 21:42 BST on Monday and fully reopened at 07:02 after it was resurfaced.
A National Highways spokesman said: "An initial assessment suggests that heat has caused the carriageway to rise and then crack."
The government roads agency thanked drivers for their patience and advised motorists that due to the "extreme heat" they should plan their journeys and carry drinking water.
