East Coast Main Line closed due to high temperatures
- Published
Rail services to and from Peterborough will be severely disrupted on Tuesday due to high temperatures.
The East Coast Main Line, connecting London and Edinburgh, will be closed between 12:00 and 20:00 BST.
But many operators said they would not run any trains all day.
Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, East Midlands Railway, Great Northern and CrossCountry said no trains would be running to and from Peterborough.
🛑#LNERUpdate On Tuesday 19 July, DO NOT TRAVEL between #LondonKingsCross and south of #York & #Leeds, as no trains will run. Only travel if necessary to other destinations.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) July 17, 2022
Visit our website for further information including refunds https://t.co/Suwuk0LDfB pic.twitter.com/yU4Ldpw8mU
The line will be closed as it is more susceptible to high temperatures than others, for reasons including the design of the overhead electric wire supports.
Thameslink said it would not operate between London St Pancras International, Finsbury Park and either Peterborough or Cambridge.
Passengers have been advised not to travel.
Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail, said: "Closing the line to traffic is always a last resort but it is the right thing to do to keep people safe on Tuesday given the unprecedented heatwave forecast.
"The forecast temperatures are well above those for which our infrastructure is designed, and safety must come first."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk