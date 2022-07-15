Giant T. rex among dinosaurs roaring into Peterborough for final show

Model dinosaur in Peterborough CathedralTerry-Harris.com
A giant model T. rex and animatronic dinosaurs are on display from Monday

A giant Tyrannosaurus rex model and animatronic dinosaurs are on show at Peterborough Cathedral, marking the end of a 15-year touring exhibition from the Natural History Museum.

As well as a 12m-long (40ft) model of a T. rex, there is a life-size replica of the skeleton of the giant of the prehistoric world.

The show will be the last before the exhibition returns to the museum.

T. rex: The Killer Question is on show from 18 July until 3 September.

Terry-Harris.com
First you have got to get it through the door...
Terry-Harris.com
Open the door, get on the floor, everybody walk the dinosaur...
Terry-Harris.com
Then you've got to put it all together

The exhibition has been seen by more than three million people during its international tour, but when it is dismantled in Peterborough in September, it will be "retired" to the London museum.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs accompany the T. rex, and the "killer question" posed in the tour's title is whether T. rex was a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger.

The exhibition asks visitors to compare the behaviour of different dinosaur species with T. rex and cast their vote if they think it was a predator or preferred to steal the scraps.

Terry-Harris.com
Dinosaur parts arrived in a very large lorry
Terry-Harris.com
Cathedral volunteers look on in awe as part of the T. rex skeleton arrives
Terry-Harris.com
Those eyes are watching you...

The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: "Nothing quite prepares you for the sight of these spectacular models in the historic, sacred space of the cathedral.

"We hope that people, particularly families during the summer holidays, will come to be entertained and be fascinated by the sheer scale, not just of the dinosaurs but also the cathedral itself and the God that inspired people to build it."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics