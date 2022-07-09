Cambridgeshire council officially opens Alconbury HQ
- Published
A new council headquarters has been officially opened after celebrations were curtailed during the pandemic.
New Shire Hall, Cambridgeshire County Council's new "civic hub" was moved from its city centre location to Alconbury Weald in the county.
The purpose-built centre was given a new name and will be home to more than 700 staff.
The building has been in use since last summer, but the official opening was delayed because of the pandemic.
The council said New Shire Hall had been "purpose built with environmental credentials at its heart".
The car park has 11 electric car charging points enabling up to 22 cars to be charged at any one time.
Solar panels have also been installed on the roof of the building.
At the official opening on Friday, council chairman Stephen Ferguson said: "Delivering net zero for the county council and the county is one of our biggest priorities, so it is only right that our civic centre should be designed and operating to a high environmental standard.
"The design and development of New Shire Hall embodies our commitment to achieving our targets, as well as providing an excellent 'home' for our staff and for services to thrive."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk