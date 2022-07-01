Peterborough murder probe: Robert Merritt had 'heart of gold'
- Published
A man allegedly stabbed to death by his son had a "heart of gold", his family said.
Robert Merritt, 60, died at a house in Lythemere, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday.
Post-mortem tests concluded he died from stab wounds.
Mr Merritt's son, 33-year-old Adam Merritt, also of Lythemere, has been charged with murder and is next due at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday.
In a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police, Robert Merritt's family said: "We have lost a loving father and grandfather, who had a great sense of humour and was fun to be around.
"He had a heart of gold and would help anyone."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk