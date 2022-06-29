Peterborough: Campaigners lose battle to save Bretton oak tree
Campaigners have lost their battle to save a 600-year-old oak tree.
Peterborough City Council is felling the tree in Ringwood, Bretton, because it was causing "structural damage" to nearby homes.
Protesters had served the council with an injunction and the case was heard at Peterborough County Court on Tuesday.
But it was dismissed by Deputy District Judge Slaney as it was outside his jurisdiction. Workmen have been on site preparing to fell the tree.
Bretton resident and campaigner Richard Elmer said the court's decision was "disappointing", and even though the tree was due to be chopped down, they were putting in an application to get an injunction at the High Court in London.
He claimed the council was in breach of the Environment Act 2021 and said there was "no definite proof that this tree is causing a problem".
Nigel Simons, the council's Conservative cabinet member for the environment, said felling the tree was a "difficult decision" and asked those at the scene to respect the council's decision.
Campaigners said the tree - which appears on the Woodland Trust Ancient Tree Register - is one of the last standing oaks from the original Grimeshaw Woods and dates from the 14th Century.
Mr Simons said although the council understood the residents' point of view, "all options to save the tree could have cost the council hundreds of thousands of pounds in repairs and legal fees" if homes were affected by it.
The council said 100 young oak trees would be planted across the city this autumn and winter to mitigate against the environmental impact of this decision.
