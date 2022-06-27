Cambridge University offers support for displaced Ukrainians
- Published
A university has started a scheme for students and academics displaced by the war in Ukraine, including funded placements for 30 people.
Cambridge University said it had developed the scheme with the government and universities in Ukraine.
Clinical placements for medical students and help for academics still in Ukraine were included in the deal.
Cambridge University said there was "undiminished determination" to stand with Ukraine.
It said it already had online resources which were immediately made available to displaced Ukrainian students at the beginning of the conflict.
A hardship fund was set up to help affected students who were studying in Cambridge, and plans to boost the studies of evacuated Ukrainian schoolchildren were also being developed as part of the support package.
Prof Kamal Munir, pro-vice-chancellor (university community and engagement), said the scheme would "provide support, and safe and nurturing environments for academics, and their dependants, displaced by the conflict".
"Education can be a source of light in times of darkness, and this programme of help will allow students and researchers to continue their vital work and one day contribute to the rebuilding of their country," he said.
During their time in Cambridge, academics and students funded by the scheme's residential placements would be hosted either by individuals or by Cambridge colleges.
Oksana Hetman, president of the Cambridge University Ukrainian Society, said: "Every student or researcher continuing their work despite the war is a win both for Ukraine and for the global academic and scientific community."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk