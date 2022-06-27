Rail delays in Cambridgeshire caused by cable theft
The theft of signalling cables has caused delays on the main London-Scotland railway line.
About 200m (660ft) of cable is "missing" from the line between Huntingdon and Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, Network Rail said.
Thameslink and Great Northern services were subject to cancellation or delay and trains between the north of England and London were also affected.
Network Rail has said disruption was expected until at least 14:00 BST.
It said its technicians were on site and were working to repair the damaged electrical power cables before starting on the signalling cables.
The Great Northern train operator said trains running between Peterborough and Stevenage in Hertfordshire may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
Thameslink and Great Northern said services due to run between Peterborough and Horsham in West Sussex would run as an hourly service between Peterborough and London Kings Cross only.
All other services to Peterborough were facing cancellations.
