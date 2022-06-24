Rikki Neave murder: James Watson jailed for 15 years
Published
The killer of a six-year-old schoolboy who evaded justice for nearly three decades has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years.
Rikki Neave's naked body was found deliberately posed in a star shape near his Peterborough home the day after he disappeared in November 1994.
He had been strangled and, in April this year, James Watson, now 41 but 13 at the time, was convicted of murder.
At the Old Bailey, Watson was given a life sentence.
The judge, Mrs Justice McGowan, previously stated the minimum term in prison would reflect that Watson was a child when he killed Rikki.
He was the second person to stand trial for Rikki's murder, after the boy's mother Ruth Neave was cleared by a jury in 1996.
Watson was convicted after a cold case investigation opened in 2015, during which adhesive tapings from his clothes were examined and a DNA match to him were made.
He had been spoken to as a witness in the original investigation after he was reported as being seen with Rikki.
Jurors heard Watson strangled his victim with a ligature or anorak collar to fulfil a "morbid fantasy" and stripped Rikki and posed his naked body in a star shape.
