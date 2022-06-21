Northstowe: Judicial review of 4,000 new homes granted
- Published
Campaigners have been granted a judicial review of a development of 4,000 homes at a new town.
Plans for the new homes at Northstowe near Longstanton, Cambridgeshire, were approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council earlier this year.
The campaign group Fews Lane Consortium had argued previous development phases were responsible for environmental changes in neighbouring areas.
The council had said none of the grounds for appeal were "arguable".
The judicial review will be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London later this year.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.