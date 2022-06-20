Eleven protesters arrested at Cambridgeshire dog breeding centre

A protester being spoken to by police at MBR Acres in Sawtry Way, WytonFreedom4animals
The protesters were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage

Eleven people have been arrested after protesters gained access to a facility that breeds dogs for laboratory research, police said.

Officers were called to MBR Acres in Sawtry Way, Wyton, Cambridgeshire, at about 05:10 BST.

The protesters were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and they remain in custody.

All the protestors had left the site by 11:00 BST, police said.

"We were called at about 05:10 on Sunday with reports a group of protestors had gained access to MBR Acres in Sawtry Way, Wyton," said a Cambridgeshire police spokesman.

"Officers attended the scene, where 11 people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage. All remain in custody."

