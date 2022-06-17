Police in Wisbech find drugs worth £245k
- Published
Police discovered £245,000 worth of cannabis at a house but said "unfortunately no-one was home".
Officers found the drugs at an address in Barton Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire on Wednesday after receiving information.
Cambridgeshire Police said it had begun an investigation and inquiries were ongoing.
In a post on Facebook, officers from the force said "someone will be missing" the confiscated drugs.
Officers urged people to report any concerns about drug activity to police.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.