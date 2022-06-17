Cambridge: More than 9,000 responses to councils' consultation
- Published
The consultation of a local plan prepared by two councils is progressing to the next stage, with over 9,000 responses received.
Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire District Councils opened a six-week consultation in November 2021 for the Greater Cambridge Local Plan.
The responses have been published to update councillors on the next steps, both councils said.
The plan sets out how the area will develop over the next 20 years.
Proposals of the plan include minimising carbon emissions and 19 new sites for homes and businesses.
Councillor Katie Thornburrow, executive councillor for planning and infrastructure on Cambridge City Council, said: "Our first proposals for the Greater Cambridge Local Plan recognise the urgency of addressing climate change - and the responses show that local residents share these aspirations.
"To help achieve this, we propose to place new development in the best locations to enable people to travel by public transport, bike or on foot, without using cars."
Councillor Tumi Hawkins, lead cabinet member for planning at South Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "Our aim was to continue to increase involvement in the planning process and the number of responses that we have received show that many residents from across Greater Cambridge care deeply about this topic.
"We now need to review all of this feedback to refine our plans to ensure that we achieve the very best for our residents for decades to come."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk