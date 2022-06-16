Artist David Hockney visits own Cambridge exhibition

David Hockney in the Fitzwilliam MuseumFitzwilliam Museum
Hockney came to Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum to see his own exhibition

Artist David Hockney has been spotted visiting his own exhibition being held in two venues in Cambridge.

Hockney, 84, was seen at both the Fitzwilliam Museum and the city's Heong Gallery.

Both venues are hosting Hockney's Eye: The Art and Technology of Depiction, with the Fitzwilliam showing a new self-portrait of the artist.

Hockney also met with Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei, who has a base in Cambridge.

The artist's self-portrait, an acrylic painting showing Hockney in a tweed suit with a paintbrush in one hand and cigarette in the other, is being shown for the first time in the UK, among other works.

David Hockney/Jonathan Wilkinson
A self-portrait of David Hockney from November 2021 is on display in the UK for the first time

In the Fitzwilliam Museum's picture galleries, Hockney's drawings, paintings and digital artworks are shown alongside works by artists including William Hogarth, Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet.

The museum said this would "enable Hockney and artists of the past to speak directly to each other for the first time."

Heong Gallery
Artists Ai Weiwei and David Hockney were seen deep in conversation

Hockney was pictured sitting in a gallery in the museum looking at his exhibition and was also seen deep in conversation with Ai Weiwei when he visited the Heong Gallery at Downing College.

Heong Gallery
Ai Weiwei and David Hockney spent time looking at paintings together
Mark Bulstrode/BBC
The Fitzwilliam Museum is showcasing Hockney's works
David Hockney
David Hockney, 17th April 2020, No2, i-pad painting

The Hockney exhibition at both Cambridge venues run until 29 August.

David Hockney/Diane Naylor
David Hockney, "Le Parc des Sources, Vichy" ,1970, acrylic on canvas

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics