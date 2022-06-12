British coastline walker attempts to row the same route
A man who walked 11,000 miles (17,700km) around the British coastline for BBC Children in Need is aiming to row the same route for another charity.
Chris Howard will be part of a team in the GB Row Challenge, which starts and finishes at Tower Bridge in London.
The father-of-three, from Cambridge, said he believed he would be the first man to walk and row around the coast.
He said his children struggled with him taking on another challenge, "but I try to make it an adventure for them".
"I'm just a dad who does other things to normal dads," he said.
Mr Howard is part of one of three teams of five rowers competing in the race, which begins on Sunday.
The teams will row in a two hour on, two hour off shift pattern for about 30 to 40 days.
As well as attempting to complete the distance of more than 2,000 miles (3,219km) in the fastest time, the teams will also be collecting scientific data.
They will take samples of the water to analyse the amount of microplastics in the sea and also make underwater sound recordings.
During his voyage, Mr Howard will raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Mr Howard set off on his coastal walk from Heacham, Norfolk, on 26 July 2020 and completed the challenge in March this year, raising more than £42,000 for BBC Children in Need in the process.
He also previously rowed across the Atlantic Ocean in 2011 as part of a two-man crew.
Speaking about his latest adventure, he said: "Everything that could go wrong on a boat went wrong on our boat, so it's put me in good stead," he said.
