Manic Street Preachers cancel Peterborough gig due to Covid
- Published
Manic Street Preachers have had to cancel their outdoor Peterborough show after the lead singer James Dean Bradfield tested positive for Covid.
The rock band were due to perform on Peterborough Embankment on Sunday as part of their summer shows.
Promoter Mark Harrison said he was "devastated" but needed to "prioritise the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests".
He added ticket holders would be contacted in the next 48 hours.
In September, the Welsh band celebrated their first number one album in 23 years - The Ultra Vivid Lament was the group's 14th studio album.
Mr Harrison, from LPH Concerts and Events, said he wished Bradfield "a speedy and safe recovery".
He added: "We would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who bought a ticket to the Manic Street Preachers.
"All ticket holders will be contacted in the next 48 hours by their original point of purchase."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk