Cambridge stabbing leaves man in hospital
- Published
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in a city park.
Cambridgeshire Police officers were called to the attack at Chesterton Recreation Ground in Cambridge just before 02:00 BST.
They remain at the scene on nearby Elizabeth Way while investigations are carried out, but the road has reopened.
Det Sgt Carl Fillary said no arrests had been made and it was being treated as an "isolated incident".
He added the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.