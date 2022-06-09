Shepreth: 'Never had so many pregnant rescue hedgehogs'
An "unprecedented" 27 baby hoglets have been born in one week to rescued pregnant hedgehogs, a charity has said.
The unexpected youngsters were born at Shepreth Wildlife Park's specialist hedgehog hospital in Cambridgeshire.
Park director Rebecca Willers said in its 10 years, the hospital had "never had so many pregnant rescue hedgehogs".
The babies were born to six mothers and the new families are being looked after by staff acting as fosterers until they can be released into the wild.
All six mothers were brought in from the local area because they were sickly, or injured - one had fallen into a hole dug for a fence post, and another had fallen down a well.
Staff at the specialist hospital were surprised when they all gave birth within days of each other.
Ms Willers said: "I kept getting calls over the radio saying, 'and we've another one - and another one'."
The mothers - named Florence, Wilma, Holly, Flo-Jo, Rona and Evangeline - and their hoglets, are all doing well.
"In the 10 years we have been operating the hospital, we have never had multiple births from rescued and injured females coming in to us - it is unprecedented," Ms Willers said.
"But it's marvellous for the hospital - we had six hedgehogs come in, and we'll be releasing 33."
The hoglets and their mothers will be released once the babies have been weaned.
