Huntingdon one-punch killer's sentence 'appears lenient'
The sentence of a man who killed a stranger with a single punch will be reviewed after the Attorney General said it "appears unduly lenient".
Jake McFarlane admitted killing Ian Clitheroe in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire earlier this year and was given a two-year sentence for manslaughter.
Mr Clitheroe's partner, Claire Fulcher, has previously told the BBC that the jail term was a "massive shock".
The case will now be heard at the Court of Appeal on a date yet to be fixed.
Mr Clitheroe, 50, was punched outside the Samuel Pepys pub at about 01:30 GMT on 30 January and died in hospital on 3 February.
McFarlane, of Bernard Close in the town, had been drinking with friends and fled the scene.
He was also jailed for 21 months for possessing drugs with intent to supply, to run consecutively with the manslaughter sentence.
Police found him with cocaine worth £710 and a set of digital scales with white powder residue on them.
Ms Fulcher, who witnessed the attack on her partner of almost 20 years, said: "People are absolutely shocked that that is all Ian's life is worth to the judicial system - 24 months - and it's 21 months for the drug charges."
The length of McFarlane's jail term was referred to Attorney General Suella Braverman QC under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
A spokesman for her office said: "I can confirm that the Attorney General has referred Jake McFarlane's sentence to the Court of Appeal as she agrees that it appears unduly lenient.
"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence."
