Peterborough burgled cheerleading club receives over £2,000
More than £2,000 has been raised for a cheerleading club after its gym was broken into.
Peterborough's East Elite Allstars had sound equipment, other technology and fundraising money stolen on 25 May.
One of the club's athletes set up a fundraising page that people could give donations to as a way to help replace the stolen goods.
The donations had "exceeded our expectations massively", said the head coach Lisa Sawyer.
East Elite Allstars has about 140 athletes and was founded in 2013, and after five years the club secured a lease on a building on Savile Road industrial estate.
"To have somebody come into our facility and invade our personal space was heart-breaking for everyone at the club," said Faye Lester, the athlete who set up the fundraising page.
Ms Sawyer said: "It's been a bit of an operation to get it tidy again and make the athletes feel safe again.
"We love it there, and all our athletes love it there."